S.C. reports 2 additional inmate deaths from COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections said two inmates in the state’s prison system died from complications of COVID-19.
Walter Jackson, 78, died on Friday. He tested positive on Sept. 1 at Broad River Correctional in Columbia.
Darrell Mitchell, 71, died Sunday after testing positive on Aug. 13 at McCormick Correctional Institution.
State prison officials said Jackson was terminally ill and Mitchell had several underlying health conditions.
The two deaths bring the total number of state prison inmates who have died from COVID-19 to 23.
The state’s Department of Corrections has reported 1,993 of its 16,211 testing positive for COVID-19. Of those, 1,176 have recovered and 795 are active cases. Prison officials say there are 86 active staff cases.
