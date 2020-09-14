S.C. reports 525 new cases of COVID-19, and 7 additional deaths

By Ray Rivera | September 14, 2020 at 2:55 PM EDT - Updated September 14 at 4:16 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has reported 525 new COVID-19 cases and 7 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 130,256, probable cases to 2,424, confirmed deaths to 2,922, and 155 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 1,155,593
Total tests reported to DHEC on Sunday 5,357
Percent Positive in latest test results 9.8%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Monday afternoon.

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 5,180 73
Berkeley County 5,141 82
Charleston County 14,965 235
Colleton County 950 39
Dorchester County 3,859 86
Georgetown County 1,754 41
Orangeburg County 2,976 118
Williamsburg County 1,247 37

Confirmed and probable cases reported on Monday are below:

Confirmed and probable deaths reported on Monday are below:

