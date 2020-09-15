Christian rehabilitation program holds groundbreaking for new Moncks Corner facility

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A Moncks Corner Christian rehabilitation program for people suffering from addiction is expanding.
The Changed Lives Ministry held a groundbreaking ceremony at its campus on Reid Hill Road. The new facility will allow them to nearly double their capacity when it comes to the amount of men they can serve.
Timony Turpin, a graduate of the program who now oversees the intake interview process, says it’s an exciting day they have been waiting for a long time.
“I’m truly grateful for the work the Changed Lives Ministry has done in my life,” Turpin said. “I’m just excited to see that we will be able to reach out more to many more men than we have orginally.”
The faith-based drug and alcohol rehab program has been around for more than 15 years and it’s free of charge for those who are seeking help.
They currently have the capacity to serve 10 men at time for the 13-week program. With this new building they can serve 18.
“We’re into God’s word constantly and I think that’s what regenerates a man’s mind, heart and soul,” Turpin said.
The facility will have a chapel, dining area and space for daily devotionals.
The men currently sleep in one room. When the building is complete there will be more space and two people per room.
Sen. Larry Grooms and Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb attended the groundbreaking event.
The Changes Lives Ministry also has transition homes and a ministry to serve women as well through Hannah’s House.
Some who completed the program are now involved in helping others like Turpin.
“I’m one of those people, a year ago I went through this program totally broken a destructive force in my community and family,” Turpin said. “As I went through the program, I became a man who was able to give back to the community, give back to churches, give back to families and care a lot more about other people.”
The Changed Lives Ministry has raised $750,000 for the approximately $1 million new facility.
Their annual fundraising event was canceled this year, so next week they are holding a virtual fundraising week with giving opportunities and giveaway.
In the past year, they’ve opened a resale store on Main Street in Moncks Corner which helps them to keep the cost of the program free.
To donate, get involved or seek help you can visit their website, call 843.899.4014 or email clm@homesc.com. You can find ministry updates on its Facebook page.
For more information about services for women you can contact Hannah’s House at 843.899.4011 or hannahhouseclm@gmail.com.
They are in the process of providing a transition home for women residents who graduate the program as well.
