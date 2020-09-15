Coastal flood warning expires for Beaufort, Colleton and Charleston counties

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A coastal flood warning has ended for Beaufort, Colleton and Charleston counties.
Flooding was reported throughout the Lowcountry especially in West Ashley and Charleston where authorities had closed a number of streets, the majority of which has since been reopened.
A high risk for rip currents remains for Beaufort, Colleton, and Charleston counties through Wednesday evening.
“Tonight, the good news is we’re not seeing any rain along the coastline,” said Live 5 Meteorologist Danielle Prinz.
However, Prinz says over the next few nights we’ll begin to see rain along the South Carolina coastline.
“So we’re going to see how that pairs up with our onshore winds as we go through the next few nights,” Prinz said.
The following road closures were announced by the Charleston Police Department.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.