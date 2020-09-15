Coroner investigating death of 6-year-old rescued from riptide

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office is now investigating the case of a 6-year-old boy pulled from a riptide Sunday night on Folly Beach.
Folly Beach Public Safety Chief Andrew Gilreath confirmed the coroner’s office was now handling the case. The child’s identity has not yet been released.
He was one of three people pulled from the water after crews responded to a call at approximately 6:22 p.m. at the county park area on the west end of the beach. Life guards had already left the beach for the day by then, authorities said.
Gilreath said crews performed CPR on the 6-year-old and transported him to an area hospital. On Monday, Gilreath said the last report he received was that the boy had been on a ventilator.
A 43-year-old woman and an 8-year-old were also rescued. The woman, who authorities say was not related to the children, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The 8-year-old was evaluated but not taken to the hospital.
The coast waters have been under a greater risk of riptides because of Hurricane Paulette.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
