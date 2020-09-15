FIRST ALERT: Significant flooding tonight; Rain likely returning to the Lowcountry, Up to 4” Possible tomorrow through Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Major flooding is likely along the coast as tides peak near 7 pm. Avoid driving through flooded roads. A flood warning is in effect until 10 pm.This is due to onshore winds paired with higher than usual tides. Hurricane Sally meanders in the Gulf the last mainly dry day continues in the Charleston area. The next big change will be an increasing rain chance starting Wednesday. Showers should begin pushing on shore tomorrow morning and into the afternoon. The greatest rain chance will be along the coast. The cloud coverage and rain will help hold temps near 80 degrees. The rain chance will peak near 80% Thursday. Some of the rain could be heavy and lead to minor flooding. Being that we are on the east side of the system we also have a low-end threat for an isolated tornado late Thursday and Friday. A cold front will accompany the system by the end of the week and bring drying conditions this weekend.