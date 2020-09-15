Georgetown County authorities undergo training on enforcing laws without bias

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office employees discussed some difficult topics Tuesday.
The department went through training on enforcing laws without bias Tuesday morning. That training went over how things like racial stereotyping and intolerance can impact policing.
It actually went a little farther. The speaker from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy discussed how officers may respond differently when they have to keep going to calls at the same residence.
The training also looked at how overtime and intolerance can build toward the people law enforcement are used to handling, but that every situation needs to be handled independent of the last.
Part of it was interactive as well, as officers broke into groups to debate whether or not South Carolina needs a hate crime law. It’s one of three states in the country without one.
The emphasis of the session was about how every interaction for law enforcement is with one individual at a time, not a class of people.
Sheriff Carter Weaver said all 186 sheriff’s office employees will go through the training over the next two days. That list of employees includes deputies, judicial workers, corrections and telecommunications.
