Hurricane Sally to reach Gulf Coast early Wednesday; Lowcountry could see 1-4 inches of rain

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hurricane Sally is expected to reach portions of the north-central Gulf Coast late tonight into early Wednesday morning as it continues its slow northward movement late Tuesday night.
Currently, Sally is about 65 miles southeast of Mobile, Ala. with 85 mph winds and moving north-northeast at 2 mph.
Forecasters are expecting historic life threatening flash flooding due to rainfall through Wednesday along the coast of the Florida Panhandle to Mississippi. Life-threatening storm surge is also expected along portions of the coastline from Alabama to the western Florida Panhandle.
Sally is expected to eventually turn to the northeast as an area of low pressure which will will increase rain chances in the Lowcountry as the week goes by.
Starting Wednesday through Friday, the Upstate could see about 5 to 10 inches of rain while the Lowcountry is expected to see about 1 to 4 inches of rain based on current reports.
“We’re on the good side of this system as it works its way through inland areas later in the week,” said Live 5 Meteorologist Danielle Prinz. “No major concerns of yet.”
Officials with the National Hurricane Center said Sally is expected to continue a slow northward motion tonight, followed by a slow north-northeastward to northeastward motion on Wednesday and Wednesday night.
“A slightly faster northeastward motion is expected on Thursday,” NHC officials said.
On the forecast track, the center of Sally will approach the northern Gulf Coast tonight, and make landfall in the hurricane warning area late tonight or Wednesday.
Sally is expected to move inland across southeastern Alabama Wednesday night and Thursday.
