Isle of Palms seeks $7 million bond for marina docks, drainage project

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - The Isle of Palms is looking to invest millions to repair their marina, which is more than 30 years old.
Multiple sections of the dock required repair earlier this year, but Isle of Palms leaders said those repairs were only temporary. They say the docks need to be replaced.
Isle of Palms City Council will vote on the first reading of a plan to issue a $7 million bond to replace all of the docks along Morgan Creek and install infrastructure on the outfalls where the creek empties into the ocean at 30th, 36th and 41st Avenues.
Isle of Palms spokesperson Deiree Fragoso says the docks are among the city’s greatest assets and expects the plans to replace them to receive overwhelming support. Council members will also decide from among three proposals for the new docks. Those proposals were due to be submitted on Friday.
If council members approve the $7 million bond vote, it will need to be voted on one more time before construction can begin.
Fragoso said the city hopes to have the project underway by the end of September or early October and hopes the work would be complete by March. City leaders will work to keep at least parts of the dock open while construction is underway, Fragoso said.
The city council meeting will begin at 5:45 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.