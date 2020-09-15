Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (9/15)

By Kevin Bilodeau | September 15, 2020 at 11:20 PM EDT - Updated September 15 at 11:20 PM

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 1-4 with a walk, an RBI, a run scored and a K in a 20-6 win over Toronto. The Holly Hill native is batting .185 with 3 HR’s and 12 RBI

Nick Ciuffo, C, Texas Rangers - Alternate list

Asher Wojciechowski, P, Baltimore Orioles - Pitched 2 innings giving up 4 hits, 3 runs with 1 walk in a 5-1 loss to Atlanta. The Beaufort native is 1-3 with a 6.81 ERA and 30 K’s in 35 IP.

National League

Justin Smoak, 1B, San Francisco Giants - Game PPD. The Stratford alum is batting .178 with 5 HR’s and 15 RBI.

Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - 1-1 in an 18-3 loss to Milwaukee. The Goose Creek native is batting .185 with 2 RBI

Triple-A

International League

James Reeves, P, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees) - Season over

Class A

South Atlantic League

Cody Smith, P, Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Season over

Rookie Advanced

Pioneer League

TJ Hopkins, OF, Billings Mustangs (Cincinnati Reds) - Season over

Appalachian League

Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Season over

Ryan Troutman, P, Bristol Pirates (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Season over

