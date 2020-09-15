Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (9/14)

By Kevin Bilodeau | September 15, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT - Updated September 15 at 1:00 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - No game. The Holly Hill native is batting .183 with 3 HR’s and 11 RBI

Nick Ciuffo, C, Texas Rangers - Alternate list

Asher Wojciechowski, P, Baltimore Orioles - Did not pitch in a 14-1 win over Atlanta. The Beaufort native is 1-3 with a 6.43 ERA and 30 K’s in 33 IP.

National League

Justin Smoak, 1B, San Francisco Giants - No game. The Stratford alum is batting .178 with 5 HR’s and 15 RBI.

Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - Came in as a defensive replacement in game 1 of a doubleheader, a 2-1 loss to Milwaukee. In game 2, went 2-4 in a 3-2 win. The Goose Creek native is batting .154 with 2 RBI

Triple-A

International League

James Reeves, P, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees) - Season over

Class A

South Atlantic League

Cody Smith, P, Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Season over

Rookie Advanced

Pioneer League

TJ Hopkins, OF, Billings Mustangs (Cincinnati Reds) - Season over

Appalachian League

Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Season over

Ryan Troutman, P, Bristol Pirates (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Season over

