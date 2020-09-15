From lower humidity to tropical rains over the next few days!

The rain chance will increase tomorrow as the moisture begins to move in from the Atlantic Ocean. We’ll also watch tropical moisture from Hurricane Sally as it starts to slowly head our way from Alabama and Georgia. Rain chances will increase further on Thursday and could continue into Friday and Saturday also. There is a fair amount of uncertainty with the timing of Sally’s remnants and a cold front that will be pushing through the Southeast late this week. If the remnants exit quick enough and a cold front can push south of our area by Saturday morning, much cooler and drier weather could arrive just in time for the weekend. We’ll keep you updated. Rainfall totals of 1-4″ are possible Wednesday through Friday.