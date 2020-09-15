From lower humidity to tropical rains over the next few days!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front has pushed south of the Lowcountry this morning ushering in a small taste of Fall. There is a noticeable drop in humidity to go with a steady breeze out of the northeast. It will be windy at times today, especially along the beaches where there is a high risk of rip currents. Under a mostly cloudy sky, highs will only reach the low 80s today, about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday.
An onshore flow combined with astronomical influences(new moon) will lead to coastal flooding issues over the next few days. A Coastal Flood Watch is in effect for this evening along the coast. High tide is at 7:05 this evening in the Charleston Harbor. Tidal flooding is expected from 6PM to 9PM. Numerous road closures are likely in Downtown Charleston and other vulnerable, flood prone areas near the coast.
The rain chance will increase tomorrow as the moisture begins to move in from the Atlantic Ocean. We’ll also watch tropical moisture from Hurricane Sally as it starts to slowly head our way from Alabama and Georgia. Rain chances will increase further on Thursday and could continue into Friday and Saturday also. There is a fair amount of uncertainty with the timing of Sally’s remnants and a cold front that will be pushing through the Southeast late this week. If the remnants exit quick enough and a cold front can push south of our area by Saturday morning, much cooler and drier weather could arrive just in time for the weekend. We’ll keep you updated. Rainfall totals of 1-4″ are possible Wednesday through Friday.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. Cooler and Breezy. High 83.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain Possible. High 82.
THURSDAY: Cloudy with Rain Likely. High 83.
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Likely. High 83.
SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Morning Showers Possible. High 77.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 78.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.