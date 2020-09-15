Man facing multiple charges after standoff with deputies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a 29-year-old man faces three charges after barricading himself inside a home with a woman and two children Monday afternoon.
David Cammer is charged with cruelty to children, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to jail records.
The charges stem from an incident Monday in the 3600 block of Savannah Highway near Main Road. Deputies said their SWAT team, negotiators and other emergency units responded to the home.
The woman and the children were able to leave the home safely during the standoff before Cammer was taken into custody.
Deputies have not released details about what led to the incident.
