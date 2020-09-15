Moncks Corner to consider new townhome community

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Moncks Corner Town Council will consider a rezoning application Tuesday night that would pave the way for a new townhome development.
The site for the new proposed townhomes is 344 Merrimack Boulevard, about a mile from where Highway 52 meets Old Highway 52. An RV and boat storage business currently stands on that property, but the owner wants to rezone 12 acres of land there from General Commercial to Multi-Family Residential.
This would move the RV and boat storage site to the other side of Highway 52.
The new townhome community would include the 12 acres they hope to rezone, as well as an additional vacant 4.8 acres of land next to the site, on the other side of the road, still along Merrimack Boulevard.
Moncks Corner’s Community Development Director Doug Polen says the development is allowed a maximum of 125 two-story townhome units.
The applicant says the plan is for them to have a “one-of-a-kind” design, looking different from the houses, duplexes, and apartments that are back behind this site.
Polen says this area makes sense to bring new housing because it’s an empty lot near a considerable amount of already existing multi-family housing. He also says the town is quickly growing, which is why there is a need for more housing at all income levels.
Polen says the townhomes would be sold at market rate, but won’t be overly expensive. He referred to it as “attainable housing” or “workforce housing.”
The rezoning application is up for first reading by Moncks Corner town council Tuesday night. The public is invited to this meeting online.
If passed, it would go to second reading next month. Polen says there will be a public hearing on the rezoning next month as well. If the rezoning is approved, Polen said groundbreaking would still be about a year away.
