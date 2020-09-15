New road could provide direct access to Charleston International Airport from I-526

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Drivers could soon get to the Charleston International Airport directly from I-526.
The Airport Connector Road has been in the works for years but there is a new opportunity for drivers to give their feedback on the project.
Charleston County, in conjunction with the South Carolina Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration, want to hear from the public during an online public meeting which will go live on Wednesday, Sept. 16.
The proposal is to construct two miles of new roadway west of I-526 to create a new, direct connection to Charleston International Airport in North Charleston. Comments will be accepted through Oct. 15, 2020.
The purpose of the ACR is to separate airport and commuter traffic from Boeing traffic by providing direct access to CHS from I-526.
The new, five-line road will help to alleviate traffic congestion caused by commuter traffic, airport-destined traffic, Boeing traffic, and general development traffic associated with the North Charleston Coliseum/Performing Arts Center, Centre Pointe and Launch Charleston.
The proposed project also includes a modified interchange at I-526 and West Montague Avenue. Once the meeting is available online we will link it here.
If all goes to plan construction could begin in 2022. You can read more about the project and view a map by clicking: here.
