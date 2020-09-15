Report ranks 2 Charleston colleges high in top 10 list

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - U.S. News & World Report released rankings for 2021, placing two Charleston area colleges towards the top of their list of best South regional universities.
The report placed The Citadel in the number two slot and the College of Charleston in eighth place.
The Citadel also took the top spots in the publication’s Best Colleges for Veterans and Top Public Schools lists. It tied at sixth place for best undergraduate teaching and tied at 12th place for most innovative schools.
CofC took the third spot in the Most Innovative Schools list, fourth in the Best Colleges for Veterans list and fifth place in the Best Undergraduate Teaching list.
Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida took the top spot in the report for best regional southern universities.
