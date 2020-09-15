Report ranks Coastal Carolina University as one of the ‘Best Value Schools’ in the south

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University is becoming a familiar name on one college ranking report.
The university was placed on seven U.S. News & World Report rankings for 2021, including receiving the number six spot in Best Value Schools in the southern division. This is the fourth year that CCU has been ranked in the top six on this list.
The Best Value category considers the school’s academic quality and net cost of attendance.
Coastal Carolina was also ranked on the following lists (South):
- No. 45 in Regional Universities (tie)
- No. 14 in Most Innovative Schools (tie)
- No. 15 in Best Undergraduate Teaching (tie)
- No. 19 in Top Public Schools (tie)
- No. 27 in Best Colleges for Veterans
- No. 70 in Top Performers on Social Mobility (tie)
“The Coastal Carolina University administration, faculty, and staff continue to work very hard to help raise the overall profile of the University,” said CCU President David A. DeCenzo. “We approach every day with a student-first mentality. The various rankings by U.S. News & World Report provide evidence that we are offering our students a top-quality education at a reasonable cost.”
