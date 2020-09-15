S.C. reports 701 new cases of COVID-19, and 22 additional deaths

By Ray Rivera | September 15, 2020 at 2:41 PM EDT - Updated September 15 at 4:33 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has reported 701 new COVID-19 cases and 22 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 130,917, probable cases to 2,553, confirmed deaths to 2,943, and 155 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 1,165,256
Total tests reported to DHEC on Monday 4,465
Percent Positive in latest test results 15.7%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Tuesday afternoon.

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 5,227 74
Berkeley County 5,154 82
Charleston County 14,976 236
Colleton County 952 39
Dorchester County 3,859 86
Georgetown County 1,764 41
Orangeburg County 2,986 118
Williamsburg County 1,249 37

Confirmed and probable cases reported on Tuesday are below:

Confirmed and probable deaths reported on Tuesday are below:

