S.C. reports 701 new cases of COVID-19, and 22 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has reported 701 new COVID-19 cases and 22 additional confirmed deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 130,917, probable cases to 2,553, confirmed deaths to 2,943, and 155 probable deaths.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Tuesday afternoon.
Confirmed and probable cases reported on Tuesday are below:
Confirmed and probable deaths reported on Tuesday are below:
