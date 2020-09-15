You Paid For It: Charleston Co. schools spent millions protecting students, faculty from COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - School is in full swing and districts are spending millions of dollars making sure students and staff are safe during the pandemic.
From disinfectant sprayers on buses to plexiglass partitions in classrooms, local school districts are making a lot of changes to upgrade school health and safety.
In August, we found about $1.2 million dollars in COVID expenses in CCSD’s financial reports, including $505,133 for sprayers and misters and $596,502 for partitions in classrooms.
The district told board members Monday they’ve spent about $5.9 million including for HVAC upgrades. That’s just a start.
On page 41 of this report, CCSD’s Superintendent estimates an overall $18.7 million for all COVID related costs. Thirty-five percent of that, $6.7 million, is earmarked for learning services like virtual curriculum. The rest, about $12 million, is needed for those physical, operational upgrades in schools.
According to that CCSD report, about 72% of the costs would be covered by CARES Act funding.
Whether federal or local tax dollars, you paid for it: school safety during this global health crisis.
Meanwhile, a proposed spending breakdown from Berkeley County Schools lays out plans for about $6.7 million dollars in CARES Act funding for its COVID-19 safety measures the district will receive.
