Amazon hosts virtual career day for hiring and job search training

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Millions of Americans are still filing for unemployment benefits but the country’s largest job creator says they are looking to hire tens of thousands of new workers.
Amazon says they are hosting a free, one-day event to hire new workers and help with career advice on September 16. Amazon Career Day will feature more than 1,000 of its recruiters and HR professionals. They say they will provide 20,000 career coaching sessions to job seekers across the country, whether they want to work for Amazon or not.
On September 9, Amazon announced plans to fill 33,000 corporate and tech jobs within the company. Then, on September 14 Amazon announced plans to hire 100,000 workers to staff warehouses and delivery stations to keep up with the surge in online orders.
“Fueled by demand from our customers, we’ve been able to invest and create jobs across the United States,” Amazon Vice President of Workforce Development Ardine Williams said.
For more information on Amazon Career Day and jobs available, go to www.Amazon.Jobs.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.