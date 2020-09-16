Coastal flooding, Sally makes landfall and increasing rain chances!

Hurricane Sally made landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama early this morning and will continue to move inland and weaken today. Moisture from Sally will track across Georgia and into the Carolinas from Thursday into Friday. With the storm track to our northwest, the wettest weather will likely pass from Atlanta to the Upstate over to Charlotte and Raleigh. Those areas could see 5-10″ of rain and Flash Flood Watches are in effect. For us, we won’t see quite as much rain but 1-4″ is a possibility as the storm passes by. There is also an isolated tornado threat being on the southern side of this storm. While the risk is not high, we can’t rule out one or two brief tornadoes somewhere in Georgia or the Carolinas tomorrow. We’ll keep you updated!