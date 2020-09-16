Coastal flooding, Sally makes landfall and increasing rain chances!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s a return to wetter weather today as an onshore flow helps to aid in the development of scattered showers and downpours across the Lowcountry. Keep the umbrellas ready to go! Scattered rain is possible today along with a cloudy sky and a comfortable breeze out of the northeast. Highs today will only reach around 80 degrees. Coastal flooding will continue to be a concern around high tides over the next couple days. High tide this evening is at 7:55 in the Charleston Harbor.
Hurricane Sally made landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama early this morning and will continue to move inland and weaken today. Moisture from Sally will track across Georgia and into the Carolinas from Thursday into Friday. With the storm track to our northwest, the wettest weather will likely pass from Atlanta to the Upstate over to Charlotte and Raleigh. Those areas could see 5-10″ of rain and Flash Flood Watches are in effect. For us, we won’t see quite as much rain but 1-4″ is a possibility as the storm passes by. There is also an isolated tornado threat being on the southern side of this storm. While the risk is not high, we can’t rule out one or two brief tornadoes somewhere in Georgia or the Carolinas tomorrow. We’ll keep you updated!
Improving weather will move in Friday and this weekend. While there is still a fair amount of uncertainty in the pattern late this week, it does look considerably drier and cooler for the weekend.
TODAY: Cloudy Sky with Scattered Rain. High 80.
THURSDAY: Cloudy Sky with Rain Likely. Breezy. High 84.
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers Possible. High 82.
SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. Breezy. High 76.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 77.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.