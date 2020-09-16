Deputies: Help needed to find fatal hit and run suspect

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect in a hit-and-run in Ashley Heights.
Deputies say they are looking for the driver of a red Jeep Wrangler that struck and killed a pedestrian just after midnight July 12.
The collision occurred on Tedder Street in the Ashley Heights subdivision near North Charleston and deputies say the Jeep was last seen turning left onto East Oak Ridge Avenue.
The sheriff’s office says they are on the lookout for 1997-2006 red soft-top Jeep Wrangler, and if anyone has any information on the case to contact Deputy Charles Sebban at 843-529-5342 or csebban@charlestoncounty.org.
