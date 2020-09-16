Deputies: Searching for BBQ Bandit after $4,200 smoker stolen from restaurant

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for the thief of pig smoker stolen from a West Ashley barbecue restaurant.
Deputies say that responded to a call Tuesday at the Swig & Swine restaurant in West Ashley after the general manager called about the restaurant’s missing pig smoker.
An incident report states that the general manager pulled up to work Tuesday evening to find his restaurant’s hulking pig smoker nowhere on the premises.
The general manager then promptly went to check security footage where deputies say he saw a White Dodge Durango pull up at 1:55 a.m., attach the smoker to his trailer hitch, and flee with the smoker by 1:57 a.m.
Deputies say the smoker is a 2016 B.Q. Grilles Smoker worth $4,200 at the time of the theft.
The sheriff’s office says that they were not able to make out the license plate number of the suspect’s Durango, but it should be noted that there was damage to the driver’s side rear bumper and fender.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.