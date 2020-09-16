Driver released from hospital after shipping container falls on truck at N. Charleston terminal

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A driver has been released from the hospital after a shipping container fell on his truck trapping him inside the cab. It happened on Tuesday afternoon at the Cargo Operations area at the North Charleston terminal.
According to the South Carolina Ports Authority, a shipping container was “shifted from its position” and landed on an approaching yard truck.
The driver of the truck was subsequently trapped inside the cab.
Authorities said SC Ports Authority and Charleston Stevedoring Company staff members and North Charleston Fire & EMS quickly freed the driver.
“Following the extraction, the alert driver was transported to a local hospital and released from care later that afternoon,” Ports Authority officials said.
A report states the incident was isolated to a single location on terminal.
“HEPACO Environmental responded to recover any non-hazardous cargo that was released from the container during this incident,” officials said.
“The North Charleston Terminal is fully operational to serve vessels and truckers,” said Barbara Melvin, Chief Operating Officer, SC Ports Authority
