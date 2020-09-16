Farmers criticizing Charleston Co.’s push to strengthen short-term rental regulations

“Farming is a rewarding business, but it can be an uncertain one, too. Agritourism is a way for South Carolina’s family farms to supplement their farming income and teach visitors about agriculture,” SCDA’s Communications Director Eva Moore wrote to county planning commissioners in July. “The proposed changes to Charleston County’s short-term rental ordinance would place serious administrative and financial burdens on farms that welcome guests for overnight farm stays. These include higher fees, an annual permitting process, and additional requirements like aerial photos. Charleston County and the state Legislature have both showed their support for agritourism in the past, and we know the region benefits from the rich, diverse experiences offered by agritourism farms. I ask the Planning Commission to consider the impact these revisions would have on hardworking farmers, and exempt agricultural zoning from these proposed new restrictions.”