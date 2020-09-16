FIRST ALERT: Major flooding possible this evening; Isolated tornado threat tomorrow

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tides will peak close to 8 pm in the Charleston Harbor, which are running higher than usual. Any rain at this time could help worsen the situation so avoid flooding roadways. Pockets of heavy rain will push onshore throughout the day and overnight. Tomorrow all eyes will be on Sally’s remnants. The fast moving cells east and south of the center could help create enough rotation that would cause a brief tornado. Sally’s is packing some deep tropical moisture that too could lead to some flooding. High tides tomorrow at 8:30 am and close to 9 pm will have to be monitored.