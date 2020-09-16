FIRST ALERT: Major flooding possible this evening; Isolated tornado threat tomorrow

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tides will peak close to 8 pm in the Charleston Harbor, which are running higher than usual. Any rain at this time could help worsen the situation so avoid flooding roadways. Pockets of heavy rain will push onshore throughout the day and overnight. Tomorrow all eyes will be on Sally’s remnants. The fast moving cells east and south of the center could help create enough rotation that would cause a brief tornado. Sally’s is packing some deep tropical moisture that too could lead to some flooding. High tides tomorrow at 8:30 am and close to 9 pm will have to be monitored.
A front will push through Friday. Ahead of it some scattered rain is likely to start. The second half Friday will be drier before a big cool down arrives Saturday.
In the tropics we are tracking several areas. Sally’s remnants will be a concern tomorrow, Vicky will fall a part and a cluster of showers and storm southwest of Cabo Verde Islands should soon develop into a depression. Hurricane Teddy will stay out to sea.
TONIGHT: Scattered heavy rain; LOW: 71.
TOMORROW: Widespread heavy rain with a low-end tornado threat; HIGH: 83.
FRIDAY: Rain early, drying out; HIGH: 85.
SATURDAY: Breezy and cooler; HIGH: 75.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
