FIRST ALERT: Periods of rain, flooding possible Thursday from remnants of Sally

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Remnants of Hurricane Sally, which made landfall early Wednesday morning near Gulf Shores, Alabama, could produce the chance of coastal flooding and an isolated storm threat over the Lowcountry Thursday.
The Live 5 Weather team declared Thursday a First Alert Weather Day because of the threat of weather impacts as rain bands from Sally move toward the Carolinas.
The storm’s remnants could produce periods of heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts capable of downing trees and power lines. A few brief, weak tornadoes cannot be ruled out, particularly toward southeast Georgia.
There is also a high risk of rip currents off the Carolina coast.
Moving at an agonizing 3 mph, or about as fast as a person can walk, the storm made landfall at 4:45 a.m. near Gulf Shores after raking the coast for hours from Pensacola Beach, Florida, westward to Dauphin Island, Alabama.
It was the second hurricane to hit the Gulf Coast in less than three weeks and the latest blow in one of the busiest hurricane seasons ever recorded, so frenetic that forecasters have nearly run through the alphabet of storm names with 2 1/2 months still to go.
In Orange Beach, Alabama, at least 50 people were rescued from flooded homes and taken to shelters, Mayor Tony Kennon said.
Street lights were knocked out in downtown Mobile, where a stoplight snapped, swinging wildly on its cable. Trees were bent over as the rain blew sideways in the howling wind. In downtown Pensacola, car alarms went off, the flashing lights illuminating the floodwaters surrounding parked cars.
