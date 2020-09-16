Flood advisory issued for Berkeley, Charleston, & Dorchester counties

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A flood advisory has been issued for Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester counties until 12:15 a.m.
Recent radar reports showed showers with torrential rainfall extending from portions of West Ashley to Folly Beach moving northwest. According to forecasters, much of this region saw between 2 and 4 inches of rain earlier today.
“This combined with standing salt water left over from earlier coastal flooding will result in an increased risk for minor flooding of low-lying and poor drainage areas,” said officials with the National Weather Service.
Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said there were several reports of flooded roads this afternoon and evening mostly from ponding from heavy rain. Rain totals from earlier this evening included nearly 6 inches in Shadowmoss, 5.43 inches in Ladson, 3 inches in West Ashley and 2.47 inches in Hanahan.
Tropical Storm Sally is producing broad circulation across the southeast which was driving the tide up in the Lowcountry.
Walsh said tides peaked at 8 p.m. in the Charleston Harbor which was higher than usual.
The Lowcountry should expect more rain overnight and into tomorrow morning as Tropical Storm Sally makes its way towards South Carolina.
As of Wednesday night, what’s left of Sally is now off to the south and west of South Carolina as it brings lots of rain to Alabama and Georgia.
Sally is expected to weaken in the next 24 hours and move over central Georgia, then between the Midlands and the Piedmont late tomorrow night into Friday morning.
“Tomorrow, all eyes will be on Sally’s remnants,” Walsh said. “The fast moving cells east and south of the center could help create enough rotation that would cause a brief tornado. High tides tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. and close to 9 p.m. will have to be monitored."
Showers and the potential for severe weather is a possibility as Sally’s remnants get closer to South Carolina.
After Sally passes by, a front is expected to push into our area this weekend with cooler weather.
Officials with the Charleston Police Department reported the following road closures:
