House report blasts Boeing for handling of 737 Max

WASHINGTON (CNN/WCSC) - A new report from the House Transportation Committee criticized airplane maker Boeing over its 737 Max program.
All 737 Max plans were grounded after two separate crashes killed 346 people.
The committee published its report Wednesday. The report details how investigators say Boeing intentionally downplayed the significance of the flight control system that the report concludes led to both crashes.
The report claims there were missed opportunities by the company to prevent the crashes.
The House committee says Boeing’s efforts to ensure that simulator training for the plane wouldn’t be required for many pilots made the aircraft less safe.
Boeing says it “learned many hard lessons” from the crashes and incorporated feedback from multiple investigations and reviews into its redesign of the plane.
