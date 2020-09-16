Investigators looking for man who broke into vending machines

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help find a man who broke into several vending machines at an Orangeburg business.
Investigators responded to a theft at the Edisto Wash and Go on Old Edisto Drive just after 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to Orangeburg Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.
Security footage shows a masked white male wearing a dark-colored shirt and khaki shorts breaking into a soft drink machine at the business.
The man made off with an undetermined, small amount of cash.
“We have photos from security cameras that show this individual breaking into machines this morning,” Ravenell said. “If you know who he is, give us a call. We’d like to know who he is too."
If anyone has information on the suspect, you are asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. All callers can remain anonymous.
