Third suspect arrested in Pender County human trafficking investigation

Mackenzie Thigpen (Source: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff | September 16, 2020 at 11:40 AM EDT - Updated September 16 at 12:53 PM

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A third suspect has been arrested in connection with a human trafficking investigation in Pender County.

Mackenzie Merrell Thigpen, 25, was taken into custody Tuesday while attending court in New Hanover County. He was charged with:

  • Human trafficking - adult victim
  • Promoting prostitution - advance
  • Promoting prostitution - profit
  • Felony conspiracy

Demond Ca’Quan Conyers, 21, and Dwayne Poole Jackson, 19, were previously arrested in connection with the investigation which began in June.

The sheriff’s office said Thigpen utilized social media platforms with the photo below.

Mackenzie Merrell Thigpen (Source: Pender Co. Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information on Thigpen is asked to call Detective-Sergeant Steve Clinard or Detective-Sergeant Eric Short at 910-259-1437.

