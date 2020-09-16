Third suspect arrested in Pender County human trafficking investigation

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A third suspect has been arrested in connection with a human trafficking investigation in Pender County.
Mackenzie Merrell Thigpen, 25, was taken into custody Tuesday while attending court in New Hanover County. He was charged with:
- Human trafficking - adult victim
- Promoting prostitution - advance
- Promoting prostitution - profit
- Felony conspiracy
The sheriff’s office said Thigpen utilized social media platforms with the photo below.
Anyone with information on Thigpen is asked to call Detective-Sergeant Steve Clinard or Detective-Sergeant Eric Short at 910-259-1437.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.