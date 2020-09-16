New push for statewide 5-day in-person school introduced by Greenville SC Reps.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WYFF) - Two Upstate Representatives, Mike Burns (R - Greenville) and Bobby Cox (R - Greenville) drafted a joint resolution that would require South Carolina state school districts to offer the option for five days a week, in-person classroom lessons.
The joint resolution calls for “full face-to-face instruction...available as an option in all school districts” for as long as Gov. Henry McMaster issues executive orders on COVID-19, and or SARS. The joint resolution, if passed, would consider school district employees essential workers.
The joint resolution still needs to pass through three readings in both the SC House of Representatives and the state Senate.
“While we appreciate and agree with Rep. Burns' desire for students to return to the classroom five days a week, we also are obligated to protect the health and safety of students and teachers by following the guidelines set forth by the state’s public health authorities, including SCDHEC. As is so often the case, we believe this is a decision that is best made at the local level using local data,” wrote Tim Waller, Greenville County Schools Spokesperson, in a statement sent to WYFF 4 Tuesday after.
If passed, the joint resolution would have the power of law.
