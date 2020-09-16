Deputies investigate bomb threat made against Camp Road Middle School

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have cleared the scene at Camp Road Middle School where they continue to investigate a bomb threat made Wednesday during a virtual class.
Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Roger Antonio said the threat was communicated during a virtual class session and possibly by a student. Deputies had not found any indication or evidence of a bomb, he said.
Charleston County School District spokesman Andy Pruitt confirmed students were evacuated to the gym and said the students and faculty are safe.
Antonio said the students and faculty are being held in the gymnasium while deputies investigate the threat on the campus.
District officials sent an alert to parents about the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
