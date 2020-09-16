Police identify boys wanted in assault of Charleston journalist Quintin Washington

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators with the Charleston Police Department say they have identified two boys wanted in the assault of well-known freelance journalist Quintin Washington in an incident that was recorded on camera.
On Wednesday afternoon, police said authorities identified the two suspects and anticipated going before family court for pick-up orders and to have the two boys detained.
Police responded to the area of North Market Street Tuesday at approximately 2 p.m. where the assault had been reported.
Journalist Quintin Washington, who did not want to speak on camera about the incident, told police two juveniles, which an incident report identifies as “Rose Kids,” were riding bicycles and began to harass him and curse at him. One of the two juveniles, who was wearing a tie-dye shirt, rode up to him and knocked his phone out of his hand.
Washington told police he retrieved his phone and began walking south was the two boys continued following and harassing him and began throwing rocks at him before getting off of their bicycles and began to physically attack him. The report states the juvenile in the tie-dye shirt began to throw “numerous closed-fist punches," striking Washington in the face.
A witness told police he saw the attack and saw the boys throwing rocks. The witness said he was able to separate the boys, who then jumped back on their bicycles and left the area.
Washington declined medical attention, the report states.
Washington is the host of “Quintin’s Close-Ups,” an interview web series on YouTube in which Washington interviews notable lawmakers and public figures in the Lowcountry and across South Carolina.
