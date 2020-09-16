Public feedback sought in Airport Connector Road project

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Transportation officials are asking for the public’s feedback on a $106 million project that will help drivers reach the Charleston International Airport directly from I-526.
The Airport Connector Road has been in the works for years but Charleston County, working with the South Carolina Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration, is now asking for input via the project’s website in a form that went live Wednesday afternoon.
The proposed project would build a two-mile, five-lane road west of I-526 to create a new, direct connection to the airport in North Charleston to help separate and alleviate traffic congestion caused by commuter traffic, airport-destined traffic, Boeing traffic, and general development traffic associated with the North Charleston Coliseum/Performing Arts Center, Centre Pointe and Launch Charleston.
The proposed project also includes a modified exit at I-526 and West Montague Avenue.
By 2021, the project team expects to have narrowed the alternatives and will recommend a preferred plan. A public hearing will be held some time in the spring of 20201.
The team expects construction to begin by early 2022.
In addition to the online option, you can email comments to the project team at info@airportconnectorroad.com, or mail them to Airport Connector Road Project, c/o Reveer Group, 2971 West Montague Avenue, Suite 101, North Charleston, SC 29418.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.