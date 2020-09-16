Quinnipac poll shows Graham, Harrison in tie in U.S. Senate race

HAMDEN, Conn. (WCSC) - A Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday shows incumbent U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham in a tie with challenger and former South Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Jaime Harrison.
The poll shows 48% of voters surveyed support Graham in his quest for a fourth term in the U.S. Senate, while another 48% support Harrison.
Ninety-three percent of likely voters who selected a candidate in the matchup say their minds are made up and only six percent say they may change their minds.
Likely voters have a mixed opinion of Graham, the poll found, with 44% stating they have a favorable opinion while 49% say their opinion is unfavorable. For Harrison, 47% claim to have a favorable opinion while 34% have an unfavorable opinion.
In terms of whether voters consider the two candidates to be honest, 48% say Harrison is honest while 24% say he is not; but 49% say they consider Graham is not honest while 40% believe he is.
When asked if the candidates care about average people, voters say 55-25 percent that Harrison cares, while they are split when it comes to Graham. Forty-five percent say he cares about average people, and 48 percent say he does not, a release from the university states.
“A victor by almost 16 points back in 2014, Senator Graham stares down the first real test of his Senate tenure. Outspent and accused by some of being a Trump apologist, he is in a precarious tie,” Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy said.
Likely voters in South Carolina ranked the following issues as important in deciding who to vote for in the U.S. Senate race:
- Law and order - 23%
- Economy - 22%
- Coronavirus Pandemic - 12%
- Racial inequality - 12%
- Supreme Court - 11 %
Fifty-two percent of voters say they they want to see the Republican Party win control of the U.S. Senate, while 44% say they do not.
