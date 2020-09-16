SC governor signs bill to expand absentee voting due to COVID-19 today

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gov. Henry McMaster signed a bill that will expand absentee voting procedures for the 2020 General Election on Wednesday at the South Carolina State House.
McMaster was joined by members of the South Carolina General Assembly on the second floor lobby for the occasion.
The bill was passed on Tuesday by the South Carolina House of Representatives and the SC Senate.
“This was a team effort," said House Speaker Jay Lucas. “This was something that we started talking about a while back understanding that it may be a process that we would have to go through.”
It is similar to the law that was signed by McMaster allowing absentee voting to be expanded for the June primaries due to COVID-19.
“Our goal was to protect the voter and the vote,” said Sen. Harvey Peeler, “and with the governor’s signature today, we’ve reached the goal line.”
The Senate unanimously passed the bill while the House saw just one vote against it.
