S.C. reports 489 new cases of COVID-19, 28 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says almost 3,000 people in South Carolina have died from complications of COVID-19.
Wednesday’s report from the agency included 489 new confirmed cases and 43 new probable cases, as well as 28 additional confirmed deaths and 10 new probable deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 131,428, probable cases to 2,694, confirmed deaths to 2,968, and 164 probable deaths.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Wednesday afternoon.
Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:
Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable deaths reported by age group and county:
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.