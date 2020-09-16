S.C. reports 489 new cases of COVID-19, 28 additional deaths

S.C. reports 489 new cases of COVID-19, 28 additional deaths
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says almost 3,000 people in South Carolina have died from complications of COVID-19. (Source: AP)
By Ray Rivera | September 16, 2020 at 2:06 PM EDT - Updated September 16 at 2:09 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says almost 3,000 people in South Carolina have died from complications of COVID-19.

Wednesday’s report from the agency included 489 new confirmed cases and 43 new probable cases, as well as 28 additional confirmed deaths and 10 new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 131,428, probable cases to 2,694, confirmed deaths to 2,968, and 164 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 1,172,420
Total tests reported to DHEC on Monday 3,635
Percent Positive in latest test results 13.5%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Wednesday afternoon.

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 5,245 74
Berkeley County 5,165 83
Charleston County 15,011 236
Colleton County 954 39
Dorchester County 3,872 86
Georgetown County 1,767 41
Orangeburg County 2,990 119
Williamsburg County 1,252 38

Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:

COVID-19_Case_and_Probable_... by Live 5 News

Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable deaths reported by age group and county:

COVID-Death-Summary_9-16-20... by Live 5 News



Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.