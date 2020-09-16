Shuttle between IOP and Mount Pleasant potentially in the works

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments says they are deciding whether or not to start running a shuttle between Mount Pleasant and the Isle of Palms.
City leaders say that if the proposal is approved at Wednesday’s 1 p.m. meeting, the beach shuttle could start running as soon as this weekend.
The BCD Council of Governments says they are partnering with CARTA and the Isle of Palms to make it easier for the community to get to and from the beach on the weekends.
Council Members say the proposed shuttle would pick up passengers at the Mount Pleasant DMV on Sweetgrass Basket Parkway, and proceed to make multiple stops on the Isle of Palms, including stops along Ocean Boulevard and Palm Boulevard
BCDOG Representative Daniel Brock says depending on traffic, the bus will make a loop about every hour between 9 a.m and 6 p.m.
He says the proposed pilot route would run Saturday’s and Sunday’s for the next several weeks giving officials an idea of how many people would use it, and how effective the route will be.
“So, now we are here at the end of the seasons and we have an opportunity to, perhaps, run the service for a few weeks to see what sort of public interest there is in using public transit to get to the beach,” Brock says.
BCDCOG says parking will be available at the Charleston County East Cooper Service Center, while the proposed shuttle stops are located at the Mount Pleasant DMV at Sweetgrass Basket Parkway, and on IOP at both 14th Avenue at Ocean Boulevard and 28th Avenue at Palm Boulevard.
Brock says “This is an excellent opportunity to make that connection to our local beaches, and the parking situation on the barrier islands has sort of moved the issue to the forefront.”
While a $2 fare is being recommended, BSDCOG says this will be discussed further at their meeting.
Officials say the shuttle costs roughly $2,000 per weekend to operate, and the money would come from the CARTA general fund.
Riders will also be able to track the buses in real time on the transit app, which BCDCOG says can be found in the Apple App store.
Brocks says the Zoom meeting can be joined in a link provided by the BCDCOG or participants can call: 929-205-6099 and use the meeting ID: 829 6356 0811 to join.
