VIDEO: GRTC bus passenger robbed while having heart attack

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Video footage shows a man robbing an unresponsive GRTC bus passenger who was having a heart attack.
On Sept. 10 at approximately 11 a.m., officers responded to North 1st Street and East Federal Street for the report of a person down on a GRTC bus.
Shortly after the incident was reported, the bus driver and all the passengers evacuated the bus.
One of the helpers, who was later identified as Damontea Chappell, 20, offered to remain on the bus with the victim so he wouldn’t be alone.
After reviewing security footage, police say Chappell lied and continued to rob the victim.
Video footage shows Chappell checking the victim’s pockets and steals cash from the victim’s wallet.
After arriving on the scene, police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say Chappell is wanted for petit larceny
