Police increase reward for information in 5-year-old girl’s shooting death in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Summerville Police Department announced that they are increasing a reward for information that leads to the conviction of the gunman who killed a 5-year-old girl on Aug. 6.
Italia Lomelli-Graham was mortally wounded when someone fired shots into her family’s home in the Evergreen subdivision. Dispatchers received a 911 call in which the caller reported a child had been shot in the head. Lomelli-Graham was then rushed to an area hospital where she died hours later.
Police Chief Jon Rogers announced that authorities were increasing the reward to $10,000. In addition, Crime Stoppers is also contributing $1,000.
“We are confident that there are individuals in our community that have information that’s critical to the investigation,” Rogers said during a press conference on Thursday afternoon.
Rogers said several organizations are continuing to work the case including his department, the ATF, SLED, and the Attorney’s Office for the US District of South Carolina.
In addition, police officers have been placing signs in the neighborhood to encourage people to come forward.
“We want to get across how much energy has been put into this, and now we need people to stand up and get us information,” Rogers said.
Anyone with information is urged to call dispatch at (843) 875-1650, Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111, or the ATF at (888) 283-8477.
“We need folks in our community to step up and come forward,” Rogers said. “And let us know what happened that night to Italia. And the only way we can do it is with folks like you.”
Pastor Henry Ravenel, who spoke for the family, thanked everyone who is helping with the case.
“We will not rest until someone is escorted into a courtroom and somebody is sentenced and there’s a conviction,” Ravenel said. “And most importantly, somebody goes to jail for this senseless crime. Again, on behalf of the Italia Graham family we say,'Thank you, God bless.'"
Officials with the ATF also spoke during the press conference and said they were confident that people in the community have information that is critical to the investigation.
Italia’s father spoke following the press conference and said he’s gone through sleepless nights, heartache and devastation following the loss of his daughter.
“I’m angry, frustrated with this investigation,” said Vennie Lomelli. “My daughter was the victim of repeated senseless violence that was tolerated by the family and Evergreen community.”
