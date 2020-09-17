Charleston journalist releases statement on downtown attack

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Freelance journalist Quintin Washington released a statement Thursday morning after being attacked by two juvenile boys on King Street.
Washington told police he was in the area of South Market Street Tuesday afternoon when two boys, identified in a Charleston Police incident report as “Rose Kids,” were riding bicycles and began to harass him and curse at him. One of the two juveniles, who was wearing a tie-dye shirt, rode up to him and knocked his phone out of his hand. The boys also yelling at him, throwing rocks and eventually physically attacked Washington, police say.
A portion of the incident was recorded on camera by Washington, police say. A witness also recorded video of the incident, the report states.
Washington, who hosts YouTube series “Quintin’s Closeups” with interviews of state lawmakers and other notable people, released this statement on the incident:
I was talking with a friend on the Bluetooth at King and Market, saw the 2 kids and mentioned to the friend about how the kids ought to be in school and one of them heard it as they rode by.
They began following me, on their bikes down Market Street, towards the Market, hurdling negative words at me.
At the point, I began filming what they were doing and that’s when one of the rose kids knocked my iPhone out of my hands at North Market at Church streets.
As I was headed to work on North Market Street, and they were right near me on their bicycles, they found rocks near an alley and hurdled those towards me as they rode through the alley.
It got worse- they physically fought me on the lot of the former Molly Darcy restaurant.
That’s when several people intervened and stopped one of the kids from further assaulting to me.
That’s my story.
And the police report at the end is right: I didn’t need any medical attention.
Charleston Police said Wednesday afternoon they identified the two juveniles involved in the incident and said they anticipated going before family court for pick-up orders and to have the two boys detained.
It is not clear when that hearing is scheduled.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.