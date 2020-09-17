Dorchester County man sentenced to prison for child porn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Dorchester County man was sentenced on Thursday to six years in prison for requesting child pornography files.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that Mark Alan Miller pleaded guilty to two counts of third degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.
Investigators say they found 360 images and eight videos of child pornography on Miller’s computer after finding that Miller had requested child pornography on a file sharing site in 2017.
Miller will spend six years at the Department of Corrections followed by four years of probation. He forfeited his seized items and will have to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison, Attorney General Spokesman Robert Kittle said.
