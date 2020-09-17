Emergency crews working commercial structure fire in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency crews are working a commercial structure fire in Georgetown Thursday night.
Authorities are urging the public to avoid the area of North Fraser Street and Jessamine Street.
Officials with Georgetown County Emergency Management say North Fraser Street is blocked as multiple units are operating in the area.
Georgetown County Fire and EMS are on the scene.
Midway Fire Rescue authorities say their units are responding as well and say the structure fire has heavy fire showing. Midway Chief Nugent said their department received a call to assist with the fire at 8:58 p.m.
