FIRST ALERT: Tornado watch in effect for 21 S.C. counties

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for 21 counties across South Carolina, including two in the Lowcountry.
The watch includes Williamsburg and Georgetown Counties and is in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday.
Click here to download the free Live 5 First Alert Weather app.
A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for the formation of a tornado. If an actual tornado is spotted, a tornado warning would be declared for that area.
The watch also includes Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Chesterfield, Clarendon, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Kershaw, Lee, Lexington, Marion, Marlboro, Orangeburg, Richland, Saluda and Sumter Counties.
The watch comes as remnants of Sally move across South Carolina.
The Live 5 Weather team declared Thursday a First Alert Weather Day because of expected periods of heavy rain, the potential for flooding, and a chance of tornadoes.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.