Gamecocks name Collin Hill starting quarterback for season opener

Coach Muschamp has indicated he feels very good about his starters in the secondary in the Carolina base defense, but is still looking at several candidates for when the Gamecocks want to get an extra defensive back or two on the field. “Just different combinations of different people - whether Jaycee (Horn) is playing nickel, whether Israel (Mukuamu) is playing safety, whether they are both staying at corner and Shilo (Sanders) is coming in and playing safety,” said Coach Muschamp. “We’ve also got a dime package where R.J. (Roderick) can be the dime. When we get Jahmar (Brown) back, he can be the dime as well, so we’ve got some different combinations. It’s really the guys who are communicating and playing the best will be the guys we go with.”