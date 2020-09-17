Live 5 Scambusters: BBB warns about spoofed pages to hide poor ratings

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Better Business Bureau offers ratings for hundreds of thousands of businesses based on their performance and customer service, but a new BBB warning shows the ratings aren’t always what they seem.
A company profile on the BBB’s website includes information about the company’s history, contact information, customer reviews, and the BBB rating. If you have issues with a company you can also take action by filing a complaint.
Chris Hadley, President of the Better Business Bureau for Central South Carolina and Charleston, says consumer reviews don’t necessarily impact a company’s rating but a complaint has to be answered.
“How the business responds to that, whether they resolve the issue or they don’t resolve the issue, that will be indicated in their score and their rating with the Better Business Bureau,” Hadley said.
The BBB says some companies have tried to circumvent the rating system by creating fake profile pages. These companies may have an F-rating with the BBB but connect you to a spoofed page showing a much higher rating instead. The companies may have a BBB icon online that directs you to the fake page designed to look like the real deal.
Hadley says to always go to BBB.org and to make sure you’re looking at an https secure website. This can ensure you’re seeing legitimate profiles and ratings. If you’re having trouble finding information on the Better Business Bureau website, the problem is probably with the company and not the BBB.
If you have a scam story to share, email Kyle Jordan at Scams@live5news.com.
