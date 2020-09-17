Myrtle Beach man accused of distributing child sexual abuse material

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly distributing child sexual abuse material.
Randy Michael Faulkner, 62, is charged with six counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
A press release from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office states investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led them to Faulkner.
If convicted, Faulkner faces up to ten years in prison on each count.
The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.