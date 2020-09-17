New businesses coming to old restaurant building in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say the old Sticky Fingers restaurant in Summerville will soon be split up to become a multi-tenant building.
As part of the town’s mission to improve the character and economic value of its commercial centers, developers say they have plans for the intersection of North Main Street and Berkeley Circle
The town says they will be reviewing design plans Thursday to see how they want to split the property into three different sections.
Officials say they are planning for a cellphone store on one end, an ice cream shop in the middle, and restaurant referred to as “fast casual” on the other end. They say there will be space for outdoor seating on that end as well.
The property in question is in front of the current Parks Plaza, which the Summerville Design Review Board says is next to Azalea Square shopping center.
The review board says it is referring to the development and renovation “minor site changes” to the restaurant that closed at the end of the spring.
The Summerville Design Review Board Agenda says it also lists needs for additional ADA parking spaces in front of building as well as bike parking.
The conceptual plans for the reconstruction of the multi-tenant building will be reviewed Thursday at 4 p.m., the Summerville Design Review Board says.
That meeting will be held at Summerville Town Chambers and over a zoom call that’s information can be found at the Summerville town website.
