New 228-unit apartment complex coming to Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say a new apartment complex is coming to a growing and busy area of Summerville, right near the line of the Lincolnville town limits.
The Town of Summerville Public Information Officer Mary Edwards says the South Pointe apartments are planned to have 228 units, varying from one, two and three bedroom designs.
She says the apartments will be located in front of the South Pointe subdivision and are planned to be three stories high.
The apartments are set to be built on vacant, undeveloped land which Edwards says is on South Pointe Boulevard and Highway 78.
Straddling both sides of South Pointe Boulevard, Edwards says the developer is planning to have at least eight separate buildings on-site.
Nearby residents from other South Point neighborhoods, including those in South Pointe Estates and the Branchcreek, say they have expressed concerns about overcrowding in the area, citing traffic as a growing problem.
Neighbors also say they fear the property value of their homes will decrease with the development of apartments in front of them. A coalition says they plan to start a petition soon regarding these issues.
The Summerville Design Review Board says the apartments are up for conceptual review Thursday at 4 p.m. (https://www.summervillesc.gov/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_09172020-541)
There will also be a public hearing concerning the apartments Monday at 4 p.m. Both of these meetings will be held over Zoom call accessible through the Summerville town website.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.